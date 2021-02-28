Why Meghan Markle's Oprah interview will be so emotional The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed to a tell-all interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already recorded their tell-all interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey – and we expect there were certain topics that were particularly difficult to discuss, especially for Meghan.

Emotions no doubt ran high during the eagerly-anticipated special, which will air on Sunday 7 March on the CBS Television Network.

According to a statement from CBS, Meghan discusses a wide range of topics, including stepping down as a senior royal and her life "under intense public pressure".

CBS' statement read: "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Meghan and Harry granted Oprah a tell-all interview

One subject that may have proved especially difficult for the couple to discuss was Meghan's devastating miscarriage in July 2020; the Duchess will be speaking about motherhood in the interview and may touch upon the subject with her TV presenter friend.

Meghan revealed in November in a candid open letter in the New York Times that she had lost her second child, writing in part: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."

Meghan and Harry announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day

The couple announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting another child later this year.

A spokesman for the couple said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

