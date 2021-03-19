Prince William reminded of Stephen Fry comedy sketch during surprise Comic Relief appearance The Cambridges appeared on the BBC's Big Night In in 2020

The Duke of Cambridge joked that viewers would be "relieved" that he's not doing another comedy sketch as he made a surprise appearance on Comic Relief on Friday night.

Last year, Prince William delighted royal fans as he joined Stephen Fry for a Zoom call, based on British sitcom Blackadder, for BBC's Big Night In.

WATCH: Prince William makes surprise Comic Relief appearance

Stephen, who was in character as Lord Melchett, warned the Prince that the time for the weekly applause for NHS workers was not far off, with William replying: "On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes," and looking down he added: "And my trousers."

A few moments after the royal and Stephen's comedy sketch ended, William and wife Kate appeared at the front door of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to clap NHS workers alongside their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William appeared on BBC's Big Night In in 2020

During his appearance on Friday's Comic Relief, William, wearing an apt red jumper, delivered a special video message saying: "It's very good to be here on Red Nose Night.

"Many of you will be as relieved as I am that I'm not doing another comedy sketch like I did last year for the 'Big Night In'.

"Your incredible generosity raised over £74 million for so many brilliant charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, at a time when COVID was first really taking its toll. Thank you all so much."

The Duke became patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) in April 2020.

The Cambridges during Clap for Carers

William's video message introduced a short powerful film that highlighted the huge increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues over the past year and the support being provided by organisations funded by Comic Relief.

He continued: "Of course, while the vaccine gives us much hope for the future, we are all still dealing with the fall-out from the pandemic.

"And I'm particularly pleased that Comic Relief continues to fund so many projects that support people's mental health, which has come under particular strain over the past year.

"This is a subject that is very close to my heart and it's wonderful to know that your support tonight will make sure that there is help at hand when things become too much for people. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

"Mental health is complex – and for those incredibly hard-working people on the front line it’s a challenge they’ve sadly encountered all too often."

William and Kate at Newham Ambulance Station on Thursday

William and Kate have publicly shown their support for frontline workers throughout the pandemic and became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together in December 2020.

On Thursday, the couple visited Newham Ambulance Station to speak with staff about their experiences of working during one of the most challenging periods in the London Ambulance Service's history.

William and Kate also heard more about the mental health and wellbeing support provided to staff at the Station.

For anyone needing support with their mental health, information can be found at www.comicrelief.com/support/

