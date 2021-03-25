Royal fans react to Duchess Camilla's latest look – and they're all saying the same thing Camilla and Princes Charles are currently in Greece

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, as they began their two-day visit to attend the Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations, at the request of the British Government.

After stepping off the plane, the couple changed outfits to attend a State Dinner, hosted by the President of Greece, and Camilla's look certainly garnered a lot of attention on Instagram.

Following a post last night on the couple's official Instagram, which showed four different pictures from the night, fans couldn't help but comment on Camilla's gown, with many saying it was giving them "Aladdin vibes".

"The Duchess looks absolutely gorgeous," one wrote, whilst another follower added: "So, so lovely to see something like that again! They looked wonderful, Camilla gave me Aladdin vibes with that outfit - absolutely stunning! And the speech... my heart."

The Duchess looked stunning on Wednesday night

A third remarked: "Sorry, can't get past the Duchess's gold lace shawl," followed by several love heart emojis.

Others remarked on the speech given by The Prince of Wales, which paid tribute to his father Prince Philip.

Fans were delighted with Camilla's look

"Wow, okay, Camilla's outfit is pretty amazing, made me stop to look at the post and read it. I love Charles' shout-out to his father. Great move, Clarence House. Will be watching this tour even more closely," wrote one.

Indeed, Prince Charles began his speech at the formal engagement by mentioning his father, who was born in Greece.

"My wife and I could not be more delighted to be back in Greece, which has long held the most special place in my heart. After all, Greece is the land of my grandfather; and of my father's birth, nearly one hundred years ago, in the centenary year of Greek Independence," he said.