Prince Charles sweetly helps Duchess Camilla put a blanket on her lap during royal tour of Greece

Those of us in Canada typically think Greece has gorgeous warm weather, but it can sometimes be chilly there, even in the spring!

Athens had a high of only 9 degrees Celsius and a low of 2 degrees Celsius when Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited the city on their two-day royal tour of Greece on March 25. The couple were prepared with a blanket, and the Prince of Wales sweetly helped his wife put it across her lap to stay warm while they took in the Greek Independence Day Military Parade at Syntagma Square.

The Duke and Duchess were in Greece from March 24 to March 25 to mark the Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations. On the last day, they took in the military parade in the Central Athens square.

When it came time to sit down, Charles helped Camilla unfold a white blanket to cover her bare legs. A service member also assisted to make sure the duchess was warm!

The Independence Day Military Parade marks 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 and the Greek War of Independence. The celebrations followed strict observations and proceedings to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus. Charles and Camilla were joined by other senior guests, including the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and his wife, Andri Anastasiades.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall had a whirlwind trip. They also attended an evening reception hosted by Her Excellency the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at the Presidential Mansion the evening before. The couple previously went on a royal tour of Greece in 2018.

Members of the Royal Family undertake royal engagements all year in all types of weather and different climates, and some of them can be a little nippy, so they know to come prepared with blankets!

Duchess Meghan recently told Oprah Winfrey about how the Queen sweetly offered to share her blanket with her during their first joint engagement to Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes, Cheshire in 2018.

"She has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, 'Meghan, come on,' and [she] put it over my knees as well," the Duchess of Sussex said about Her Majesty's touching gesture.