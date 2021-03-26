Kate Middleton writes personal letter to family of Sarah Everard The Duchess used to live mere miles from Sarah Everard

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a personal letter to the family of Sarah Everard.

Sarah, who lived in Brixton, disappeared on 3 March after walking back from a friend’s home in Clapham; her body was later found in Ashford, Kent.

The Duchess, who used to live mere miles from Sarah, wrote the letter to the 33-year-old's mother to express her sympathy as they grieve for their daughter.

Kate lived with her sister Pippa over the river Thames in Chelsea in her early 20s.

The royal had joined mourners on Saturday 13 March when she made an unannounced visit to a memorial in Clapham Common in honour of Sarah.

Kate was filmed walking through the common on her own, with plain clothes security close by.

According to a royal source, the Duchess lay daffodils picked from her garden at Kensington Palace at the memorial site in order to pay her respects to Sarah.

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid her respects to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common bandstand pic.twitter.com/fOCDsV8SuR — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) March 13, 2021

"She obviously wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family," a royal source told HELLO!

"She remembers being a young woman and walking around London at night before she got married. It struck a chord and she wanted to go and lay some flowers in person."

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was arrested and has appeared in court where he was charged with kidnap and murder.

According to @Frankie_Mack - Kate visited Clapham Common today to lay flowers at one of the vigil sites for #SarahEverard pic.twitter.com/pWR7uco8ID — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 13, 2021

Sarah's family paid tribute to her describing her as "bright and beautiful" as they appealed for anyone with information to help detectives.

They said: "She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

