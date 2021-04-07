Prince William keeps a sentimental home office accessory on his desk The Duke of Cambridge spoke with NHS staff in a new video

The royal family have been carrying out their duties mostly from home over the past year during the pandemic, giving fans a glimpse at their home office set-ups.

Kensington Palace released a new video of the Duke of Cambridge, showing clips from his phone and video conversations with NHS staff, and HELLO! couldn't help but notice the sweet tableware Prince William uses.

Next to his iPad screen, a striped mug with the words: "Saving lives at sea since 1824," can be seen, which appears to be from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

William and the royal family have close links to the charity, which saves lives at sea around the coasts of the UK and Ireland. The Queen has been patron of the RNLI since her reign began in 1952 and the Duke worked closely with lifeboat crews in his time as a RAF search and rescue pilot.

And in a sweet coincidence ahead of William and wife Kate's tenth anniversary, their first official engagement as a couple before their marriage in 2011 was at Trearddur Bay RNLI Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, where they were living at the time.

The RNLI mug could be seen on the right next to William's iPad

In February 2020, the Cambridges also visited the RNLI Mumbles Lifeboat station in Swansea, where William encouraged the crew to speak about their mental health.

While it's not known if the mug is a gift from the RNLI, it's clear that it holds sentimental value for the Duke.

Kate and William at the Trearddur Bay RNLI Lifeboat Station in February 2011

William and Kate are enjoying some quality family time with their children as Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, are currently on their school holidays.

There's set to be big celebrations for the family later this month with Prince Louis' third birthday on 23 April and the Duke and Duchess' milestone anniversary on 29 April.

