Prince Edward to inherit Prince Philip's title - but not yet Prince Philip was known as the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip was given the title of the Duke of Edinburgh when he married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, but following his death on 9 April, it's expected to be passed down to another member of the royal family.

HELLO! understands that the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, will eventually inherit the title of the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was announced in 1999 when Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones that he would follow his father as the Duke of Edinburgh. The Prince was given the title of the Earl of Wessex prior to his marriage.

However, Edward is not expected to receive the title immediately after his father's death. It's likely that he will have to wait for Prince Charles to become King to become the Duke of Edinburgh.

In keeping with the Letters Patent issued when George VI gave Philip the title in 1947, the Prince of Wales, as the Duke's eldest son, inherits the title the Duke of Edinburgh, but on Charles's eventual accession to the throne, the title will merge with the Crown and can be regranted anew to Edward.

The decision to give Edward the title was taken in recognition of his work with, and commitment to, the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – of which he is a trustee, as well as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

Prince Edward receiving his Duke of Edinburgh from his father in 1986

Edward's wife, Sophie, will eventually become the Duchess of Edinburgh – a courtesy title which was held by the Queen.

On his 55th birthday in 2019, the Earl of Wessex was given a new title by the Queen to use in Scotland. The monarch marked the occasion by naming him the Earl of Forfar, and his wife Sophie as Countess of Forfar.

