Prince Philip once refused to accept a picture of the Queen - see his funny remark

Although it's custom for the royal family to receive presents from well-wishing members of the public, Prince Philip once refused to accept a gift at a public engagement to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday in Windsor in 2016 - giving an amusing reason why he didn't want it.

Photographer Paul Ratcliffe shared his funny anecdote in a series of tweets back in 2018, telling followers that as a birthday gift to the monarch he had framed one of his photos to present to her.

"Royal Anecdote Time! HM's 90th Birthday - Windsor. HM other side of road. As special gift I'd framed one of my photos to present. Prince Philip comes past. I politely offer the photo. 'I don't want that and neither does the Queen. She knows what she looks like!' he bluntly says," the photographer recalled.

However, it appears the gift eventually did find its way to the monarch. Paul added: "I am stood there really not knowing how to answer that politely! Then the very kind Lady Mayor of Windsor takes it and says she will make sure HM gets it. He was certainly on form that day!"

Although Prince Philip wasn't as tactful as he could have been in refusing the thoughtful gift, the royal family do have to follow strict protocol when it comes to accepting and keeping presents.

Prince Philip refused to accept a framed photo of the Queen

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other royals are not allowed to receive freebies from businesses or people they do not personally know, to prevent them being exploited for commercial purposes.

The guidelines on the royal family's official website state: "Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself."

Members of the royal family can only accept certain gifts from the public

The only gifts that can be accepted are flowers, foodstuff and other consumable items (within reasonable quantities), copies of books presented by the author (provided the subject matter is not controversial) and other items of small monetary value (costing less than £150).

As for any other gifts that do not fall under these categories, "consideration should be given to returning them to the donor if it is believed that the donor or another body or organisation might be able to make better use of them than the Member of The Royal Family".

The amusing incident happened at the Queen's 90th birthday walkabout in Windsor

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on 9 April 2021 at home at Windsor Castle. A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

