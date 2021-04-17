The sweet place the Queen keeps one of her favourite photos with Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh will be buried on 17 April

The Queen shared a heartwarming photo of herself and late husband Prince Philip on Friday, and she keeps it in good company.

The photo – taken by the pair's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, at the top of the Coyles of Muick near the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral – sees the pair beaming at the camera.

The Queen is wearing a royal green shirt and matching cardigan and a tartan skirt, while Philip lounges back with his bucket hat propped on his knee.

It's not actually the first time we've seen the photo. Back in 2004 during her Christmas Day message, the sweet image can be seen on a table next to a black and white portrait of Prince Charles.

Her Majesty keeps her beloved family photos in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen keeps her photo of Philip in the Yellow Drawing Room

The Yellow Drawing Room is located in the East Wing of the palace and was used by Queen Victoria for entertaining. It is now primarily used for functions and meetings, including annually at Trooping the Colour.

The picture comes as the Queen prepares for her late husband's funeral, which will take place on 17 April.

The monarch, 94, was spotted on the eve of the funeral for the first time since Philip's passing, driving herself in her green Jaguar X-type through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty shared the photo on the eve of Philip's funeral

The Queen wore sunglasses and was accompanied in the car by her two puppies – a corgi and a dorgi. According to the MailOnline who published the pictures, a single Queen's Guard stood to attention as Her Majesty drove from the castle towards Frogmore Gardens.

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are currently residing at Frogmore Cottage, as is grandson, Prince Harry, who flew in from the US on Monday ahead of the funeral.

