Prince William and Kate reveal perfect family day with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given a glimpse into their idea of a perfect day – and it sounds idyllic!

William and Kate carried out a day of engagements in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands when they dropped into a youth organisation, The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone.

The royals met 14-year-old Keisha Riley, a youth ambassador for the HeadStart programme, who showed them around the centre. Keisha revealed after the visit: "I asked them about their dog, and what they do to be active. They like to walk their dog, and spend time with their kids. They like to bake as well, and make different foods with their family."

WATCH: Prince William and Kate get competitive during game of table tennis

She added: "They asked questions about what we like to do. I spoke about how I like to dance. Catherine said how she loves to be in nature. She likes to go on walks, and is also interested in sport, as we saw outside with the table tennis. They are very competitive!"

William and Kate – who share Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three – showed off their competitive streaks as they played a round of table tennis against each other. "Catherine is really good at table tennis," William said of his wife, adding: "This could go on for hours. Talk amongst yourselves!"

During the visit, Kate spoke of her love of spending time in the outdoors with their children, and asked if they talked about mental health at school. The royals also donned gardening gloves to join a group of children in a gardening exercise to highlight the importance of nature and outdoor activities to mental health. "Catherine is very good at gardening," said William. They also tried their hand at archery, with Kate exclaiming "Terrible!" as she missed the target.

William and Kate recently gave fans a glimpse into their home life as they celebrated their milestone tenth wedding anniversary last month. In a royal first, the Cambridges shared a touching, never-before-seen home video of the couple playing with their dog and three kids, enjoying walks on the beach and running around the garden of their country home in Norfolk.

