Sarah Ferguson rocks a black miniskirt and emerald green blazer for important announcement

Sarah, Duchess of York had an important message to share with her fans – and she looked absolutely fabulous while doing so. The mother-of-two asked her Instagram followers to sign a petition to prevent ancient oak trees from being cut down in her hometown, and in her post she aptly stood in front of a large tree.

Sarah rocked a black skirt and emerald green blazer and had her signature red hair straightened into a sleek style. She also held up a copy of one of her children's books, The Enchanted Oak Tree, which she was actually inspired to write from the trees by her home.

"I remember my father telling me always to recognise and be grateful for the beauty of our surroundings, a lesson I have carried into adulthood and passed on to my own daughters," Prince Andrew's ex-wife wrote. "One lesson he taught me in particular was to admire trees: to look up and drink in their magnificence and to feel a sense of awe at their importance in the landscape.

"So I'm horrified by plans to cut down the ancient oak trees lining the old road into the village of Dummer, where I grew up, so that a giant warehouse can be built. I'm urging people to sign the petition against the plans – it's not too late to force a rethink."

Sarah looked fabulous while sharing her important message

Several of Sarah's followers shared her sentiments and scrambled to sign the petition, while a few also took the time to compliment the Duchess on her beauty. "Looking fabulous!!" one fan replied, while another agreed, calling her: "Gorgeous." One sweetly wrote, "Well said you look beautiful. Congratulations on the new grandchild coming in the autumn," referring to Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby news.

Earlier this week, the Duchess told HELLO! she was "heartbroken" after learning of the council's plans to cut down the trees. Approval has been given by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for a warehouse to be built at Oakdown Farm in Dummer – which will reportedly be occupied by Amazon - which means that the trees that line the old road into the village will be chopped down.

Sarah's children's book, The Enchanted Oak Tree, was inspired by the trees near her home

The Duchess grew up at nearby Dummer Down Farm, which is now run by her younger brother, Andrew Ferguson.

"I was at first heartbroken and then deeply angry to hear about plans to cut down the woodland corridor of 67 mature oaks in Dummer, to make way for an enormous warehouse," Sarah told HELLO! "One oak tree is home to up to 2,300 species of wildlife and we simply can't afford to keep losing trees from an already fragmented landscape. I'm urging people to sign a petition against these plans, which must be brought to a halt before it's too late."

