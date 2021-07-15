Was Meghan Markle's name the inspiration behind title of her Netflix series? This is so sweet!

The Duchess of Sussex will be serving as an Executive Producer on her very first animated series with Netflix, it was announced by Archewell on Wednesday.

Pearl, which is a working title, will focus on a young girl's heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and find inspiration from influential women throughout history.

The title of the series just so happens to have a connection to Meghan's name, which according to thebump.com, means "pearl". How sweet!

Meghan also made an impact on women's rights from an early age. When she was just 11 years old, she wrote to Procter & Gamble to object to sexism in a dish soap commercial which included the line: "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

She decided to write letters asking for the 'sexist' language to be changed from 'women' to 'people', and the company subsequently amended the language used in the advert.

Meghan actually spoke of the story in her International Women's Day speech in 2015. She said: "My 11-year-old self worked out that if I really wanted someone to hear me, well then I should write a letter to the First Lady."

She added: "And a few weeks went by and to my surprise I received letters of encouragement from Hillary Clinton, from Linda Ellerbee, and from Gloria Allred. It was amazing."

On the soap company changing the wording in the advert, Meghan said: "It was at that moment that I realised the magnitude of my actions. At the age of 11 I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality."

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix in 2020

The Duchess will be working alongside stars like Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Amanda Rynda and David Furnish on the series.

She said in a statement on Archewell's website: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

David Furnish is working with Meghan on her animated Netflix series

Meanwhile, David, who is the husband of Sir Elton John, and is close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan, said; "I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series.

"Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner."

It's not yet known when the animated series will air on Netflix, but it's an exciting time for Harry and Meghan, who welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, last month.

