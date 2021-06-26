Princess Sofia looks incredible as she shows off new hairstyle This is amazing!

Princess Sofia of Sweden has debuted a beautiful new hairdo in a stunning family shot with her husband, Prince Carl Philip as they marked a national event.

In the beautiful picture, the royal couple sat in a beautiful field, with Carl sat behind Sofia. One of her hands was placed onto his knee, while her other interlocked with his.

She also showed off her beautiful new hairstyle, opting to go for a fringe. Although the royal has always had long layers around her face, this fringe is a departure from her norm – and we love it!

The royals kept it casual in the photo, with Sofia wearing a green floral dress and Carl had on a white button-up shirt and blue shorts.

The snap was taken as the royals celebrated Midsummer, which is celebrated on a Saturday between June 20 and June 26. Midsummer's Eve is an important time on the Swedish calendar, and is marked as a public holiday.

The snap was captioned: "Happy Midsummer from us!" and many commenters on the post returned the well-wishes.

Princess Sofia showed off her new look

One royal ran wrote: "Oh what a nice picture, the same to you," and a second said: "A happy summer with great health."

Princess Sofia and Carl married in 2015 at the royal chapel in Stockholm. The royal couple were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world.

Following their emotional ceremony, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

The couple share three children, Prince Alexander, five, Prince Gabriel, three, and Prince Julian, who was born back in March.

At the time of his birth, an official statement from the palace read: "The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well."

The royal couple married in 2015

The young royal is due to be baptised at Drottningholm Palace's church on Saturday 14 August.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the royal house, meaning that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's children, would lose their HRH style and in the future when they are older, would not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Unlike his older royal cousins, Prince Julian is the king's first grandchild to be born without the style of Royal Highness.

He is currently seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind his older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

