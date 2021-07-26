Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer break silence after sister Lady Kitty's wedding The twin sisters shared their joy

Lady Kitty Spencer's twin sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, 29, have shared their joy after her glamorous Rome wedding.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Lady Eliza reshared a photo of Lady Kitty in her stunning white lace Dolce & Gabbana bridal gown, writing: "My beautiful sister, in the most exquisite dress marrying the man of her dreams @kitty.spencer. I love you all with my heart xxx."

Lady Amelia, also shared the same image, adding: "I could not be more proud to be your sister! The most beautiful bride in all the world. I love you with all my heart and soul @kitty.spencer."

Lady Kitty, 30, tied the knot with businessman Michael Lewis, 62, in Rome on Saturday wearing six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda division.

The ceremony took place in front of guests who included Lady Kitty's friends singer Pixie Lott and Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli.

While the bride's siblings were in attendance, it's believed that her father, Charles Spencer, did not walk Kitty down the aisle.

Instead, she was accompanied by two of her brothers: Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

While the reason the Earl did not walk Kitty down the aisle hasn't been made public, he did reveal last month in an interview with MSN that he was suffering from a painful shoulder injury which was affecting his freedom of movement.

Lady Amelia also announced her engagement to real estate agent, Greg Mallett, in July 2020.

The couple moved to the UK last month from Cape Town, where Lady Amelia and her siblings grew up.

