Tessy Antony de Nassau marries Frank Floessel in intimate wedding

Tessy Antony de Nassau married Swiss businessman Frank Floessel in an intimate ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

The former Luxembourg royal, 35, who is expecting her third child, looked beautiful in a white ruffled gown with a black belt, in pictures shared to her Instagram stories.

Her hair was styled in an elegant bun and she accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings. She also carried a gorgeous-looking wedding bouquet with white roses and foliage.

Meanwhile, Frank looked smart in a navy suit with a white shirt and a lemon tie for the couple's big day.

Tessy shared in February that she and Frank are expecting their first child together this summer, revealing just last month that the baby would be a boy.

She is already mum to Prince Gabriel, 15, and Prince Noah, 13, from her first marriage to Prince Louis of Luxembourg, who is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

In the lead-up to the nuptials, she shared details about the ceremony, revealing that her sons Gabriel and Noah would be best men, while Frank's daughter, Julia, from his previous relationship, would act as bridesmaid.

Tessy shared her excitement ahead of her wedding

Tessy added: "It will be a very small and intimate gathering of close family and friends. We do know that many close friends from abroad, especially UK will be missed due to Corona regulations. However, do not worry, the big wedding ceremony will be held in a few months time after baby has arrived and I am sure by then that the corona regulations should be adjusted."

As well as running a bespoke consultancy, Finding Butterflies, Tessy is also a co-founder of charity Professors Without Borders and luxury sustainable womenswear brand, Human Highness.

