The Norwegian royal family are in mourning after their beloved dog Muffins passed away
The Norwegian royal family are mourning after their beloved labradoodle, Muffins, passed away earlier in the week. Crown Princess Mette-Marit confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Friday.
The royal posted several slides of Muffins on a family holiday and cuddled up with members of the family, like her husband Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.
One adorable photo saw the pooch wearing a pair of sunglasses, and another saw Muffins stood next to the family's other dog, Milly.
Mette-Marit penned an emotional tribute to the beloved pooch. "Our last trip," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
"This week our Muffins died from cancer. The whole family's fun crow bun & best friend who was born at home in the living room.
"Ever since she came into the world she has been a natural centre of our life. She has been dressed up in all kinds of [costumes], taken on a trip skiing and had a good dog life."
She added: "She could be really naughty and loved to run away, but most of all Muffins especially loved cuddles, kids, robotic lawnmowers and Milly."
Crown Princess Mette-Marit shared the sad news on Instagram
She finished her tribute by saying: "She has given us all more love, comfort and laughter than you could hope for, and everyone here and mum Milly miss her very much."
Royal fans were also devastated by the loss, and commented with a series of broken heart emojis.
Muffins was a beloved member of their family
The Crown Princess hasn't had the easiest year, after she reportedly fractured her tailbone just before Christmas in a skiing accident. Norwegian magazine Se & Hør states the incident took place as the royal was jumping out of a ski lift with Ingrid.
She was transported to a nearby hospital where she spent one night, before she returned to the Skaugum estate in Oslo.
Mette-Marit primarily resides at the estate with her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, and their two children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus.
