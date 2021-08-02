Queen Letizia presented an award to Dame Judi Dench and the photos are so charming Spain's queen consort looked delighted to meet the legendary film star

Dame Judi Dench received a prestigious award from Queen Letizia on Sunday and the pair looked absolutely delighted to meet one another.

Spain's queen consort, 48, presented the James Bond star, 86, and Stephen Frears with the Masters of Cinema Awards at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in a navy blue top and skirt by Galcon Studio for the ceremony, accessorising with a pair of gold heels and hooped earrings.

Meanwhile, Dame Judi was elegant in a cream three-piece ensemble with a patterned clutch bag.

The pair chatted at the awards ceremony

During her incredible career, the British star has won an Academy Award, a Tony, four television BAFTA Awards, and seven Laurence Olivier Awards, among many others.

The pair, who were both wearing face masks during the awards ceremony, appeared to be deep in conversation as Letizia presented Dame Judi with her award and posed for photographs.

Queen Letizia presented Dame Judi with her award

The Spanish royal family traditionally spend some of their summer break on the island of Mallorca at Marivent Palace. King Felipe and Queen Letizia will also be joined by their daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 14.

Last week, Queen Letizia received the heartbreaking news that her paternal grandmother, Menchu Álvarez del Valle, had died at the age of 93.

The award-winning journalist worked for several radio stations, including Radio Asturias, Radio Oviedo (later REM), La Voz de Principado, and Radio Nacional de Espana. She retired from her career in 1990 at the age of 62.

Before marrying Felipe, Letizia followed in her grandmother's footsteps, working as a journalist for ABC and EFE, before becoming a news anchor at CNN+ and Televisión Española.

