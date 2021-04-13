Queen Letizia of Spain managed to side-step an awkward moment as she carried out a public engagement in Madrid on Monday.

King Felipe's wife, 48, arrived at the Clara Campoamor tribute at the Congress of Deputies, but there appeared to be no one there to greet her at the entrance immediately.

WATCH: Queen Letizia left waiting after protocol failure

According to El Mundo, Queen Letizia passed the time by waving and talking to the press gathered outside, before an authority quickly came to receive her at the door.

Usually, protocol dictates that a host should greet a member of the royal family upon arrival at a public engagement.

But the royal didn't appear to be fazed as she posed for a photocall and then proceeded to preside over the tribute at Congress.

Clara Campoamor was a Spanish politician and feminist best known for her advocacy for women's rights and suffrage during the writing of the Spanish Constitution of 1931.

Queen Letizia wore a red suit by Roberto Torretta

Queen Letizia looked elegant for the public outing in a repeat red suit by Roberto Torretta, with matching suede heels and a clutch bag.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were among the European royals to send their condolences to the Queen after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April.

The couple, referring to the monarch with her nickname "Aunt Lilibet," wrote: "Dear Aunt Lilibet. We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Uncle Philip.

"At this painful time, we would like to convey to you our deepest condolences on behalf of the Spanish Government and the people and all our closeness and support.

"We will never forget the occasions we were able to share with him and the legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom that he always carried out at your side. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and the whole family. With all our love and affection, Felipe, Letizia."

The Queen and Prince Philip hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia during a State visit to the UK in 2017.

