Swedish royals share heartwarming photos of newborn Prince Julian with his brothers and dad

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden welcomed their child, a boy named Prince Julian, on March 26. The Swedish royals are celebrating the little guy's arrival by sharing new adorable family photos of him with his big brothers, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3, and their dad.

Two new black-and-white photos were posted on the Prinsparet Instagram account on March 31 with a message from proud mom Sofia.

"Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes," she wrote in a message translated from Swedish."A heartfelt thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian's birth."

The first photo shows Julian snuggled up with his big brothers. Alexander and Gabriel smile lovingly as they look down on the little guy.

In the second snap, Prince Carl Philip places his hands on his older boys' heads as he gazes at Julian. The big brothers cuddle Julian, who appears to be wearing a sweet onesie with a sheep on it!

The images are very tender and royals fans are commenting how uplifting they are to see.

MORE: It's a boy! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcome their third child



The Swedish royal court revealed the Duchess of Värmland gave birth to the baby boy on March 26.

"The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday the 26th March 2021 at 11.19 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital," read the statement. "Both mother and child are in good health."

In keeping with tradition, the newborn's full name, Prince Julian Herbert Folke of Sweden, Duke of Halland, was revealed a few days later in a cabinet meeting held by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

This was followed by the first photo of little Julian. It was shared on the Kungahuset Instagram and captured the baby prince wrapped up in blankets and looking to the side. Julian wore an ivory sweater with a frilled shirt underneath. Carl Philip took the cute photo!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?