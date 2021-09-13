Prince Harry to team up with First Lady Jill Biden for very special event The Duke of Sussex has previously met Dr Jill Biden

The Duke of Sussex is teaming up with First Lady Dr Jill Biden to host a special virtual event on Monday, it has been announced.

Alongside the First Lady, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Prince Harry will honour Warrior Games athletes, their families and caregivers.

The Department of Defense Warrior Games is an annual event, first held in 2010, that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military Service members.

The 2021 Warrior Games were due to take place this week in Orlando, Florida but were cancelled to ensure the health and safety of their athletes and their families due to COVID-related concerns.

In a statement from the First Lady's office at the White House, it said that Dr Jill Biden, Harry and Lloyd Austin had planned to attend the Warrior Games in-person prior to its cancellation.

The First Lady first met Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington. At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and second lady under President Obama's administration.

Prince Harry with Dr Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2013

Harry credits his visit to the Warrior Games in Colorado during his 2013 trip as the inspiration behind his Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Dr Jill Biden later travelled to London to cheer on the US team at the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. The Bidens and the Obamas continued to support the event, with Harry involving his grandmother, the Queen, in a hilarious Twitter exchange for the 2016 Games in Orlando.

The US President and the First Lady visited the UK for the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June, joining the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

