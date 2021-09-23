Royal fans send well wishes to Princess Charlene following latest post

After coming down with an ear-nose-throat infection back in May, Princess Charlene is still in South Africa meaning that she had to miss Thursday night's Monaco Foundation fundraiser.

The royal shared a post on both her Instagram and Instagram Stories, accompanied by a relaxing tune, which read: "Wishing the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for this evening's fundraiser a successful and magical moment. With all our gratitude, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco."

The text then changed to an image of the former Olympic swimmer mostly submerged in the water wearing a stunning tiara and resembling a mermaid.

The mum-of-two had a strange caption for her post, as she cryptically wrote: "As I was born of the ocean so the ocean was born of me. I present to you a piece of both."

Royal fans got a little bit concerned and started sending well-wishes her way, with one commenting: "Hoping you are well sweet woman," and another added: "Wish you well."

One noticed her eye-catching piece of headwear, as they wrote: "Princess Charlene is wearing the Ocean Tiara in a portrait in her strange Instagram Post!"

Royal fans got a little concerned

But other fans found themselves enchanted by Charlene's beauty, as one enthused: "Beautiful inside and out," and others posted strings of heart emojis.

The royal recently sparked concern with another one of her Instagram posts, albeit for a different reason, as her daughter, Gabriella, six, was pictured in a wheelchair.

Gabriella was attending the International Monaco Dog Show alongside her brother, Jacques, their aunt, Princess Caroline, and some of their cousins.

Charlene's illness has kept her away from her twin children

During the event, Gabriella was seen with her leg all done up in a cast as she was pushed around in the wheelchair by her aunt and twin brother.

However, Charlene did not mention this in her caption, as she wrote: "Spending time with their auntie HRH Princess Caroline and their cousins at the annual dog show…"

One worried fan asked: "What happened to little girl?" Another commented: "Shame, what happened to little Bella's leg?" A third follower sent warm wishes to Gabriella, saying: "OH MY! Gabriella is in a cast in a wheel chair...... did she have a fall? Sending all good wishes for her speedy recovery so that she can romp and play again whenever she is healed!"

