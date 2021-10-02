Duchess Camilla sweetly twins with her mother-in-law the Queen at Scottish Parliament The royal shares a close bond with her mother-in-law

Attending Scottish Parliament alongside her mother-in-law the Queen on Saturday, the Duchess of Cornwall – also known as the Duchess of Rothesay – was a picture of elegance as she stepped out in a green tailored coat teamed with a statement feathered hat.

READ: The Queen wears meaningful brooch for the opening of Scottish Parliament

Sweetly twinning with her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth, the monarch also opted for an all-green ensemble, consisting of a similar button-up coat and a feather-adorned hat, as she met with Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone as well as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Duchess of Cornwall listens to children read as she lands new patronage

Joining the royal pair, Prince Charles was also pictured at the ceremony, wearing a traditional tartan kilt and a navy blazer. The opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament seeks to pay tribute to local heroes from across Scotland who have supported their communities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Duchess Camilla joined her husband Prince Charles and mother-in-law the Queen at the ceremony

Royal fans will no doubt be delighted to see Duchess Camilla attending the ceremony alongside her mother-in-law, as the pair share a close bond. Earlier this year, Her Majesty celebrated her daughter-in-law's 74th birthday with a sweet message.

MORE: Duchess Camilla wows in waist-cinching dress and over-knee boots for new appearance

READ: Duchess Camilla's go-to workout might surprise you: 'I'm completely hooked'

The opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament paid tribute to local heroes from across Scotland

Posting a photo on the royal family's official social media accounts, a snap of Duchess Camilla wearing a chic green jacket and patterned scarf was shared alongside the caption:

"Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!" followed by a cake emoji, adding: "#HAPPYBIRTHDAYHRH. Swipe up to find out more about HRH's life and work."

The royals met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The monarch has also lent several precious jewels to Camilla, including the Queen Mother's Rock Crystal Brooch. Photographed in May, the Duchess of Cornwall was pictured wearing the sparkling accessory as she attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

Marking the Queen's first in-person engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April, Camilla's decision to wear the brooch was particularly poignant.

A wonderful show of support for her mother-in-law, the Queen would no doubt have appreciated Camilla's tribute to her beloved mother.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.