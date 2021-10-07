Duchess of Cornwall wows royal fans with latest video

The Duchess of Cornwall impressed her social media followers as she got involved with National Poetry Day on Thursday.

Clarence House shared an audio clip of Camilla as she recited W.H. Auden's Night Mail and royal fans appeared to love her choice of poem to mark the occasion.

One said: "Lovely poem takes me back to a bygone era." Another added: "Me too, always loved this poem," while a third remarked: "What a poem! Share with friends who work in post"

The Duchess is a supporter of Poetry Together, an initiative that brings together school children and older people to recite poetry.

School pupils and care home residents have been encouraged to sign up for the 2021 campaign by learning a poem by heart and meeting up to recite it together, along with enjoying some tea and cake, in the weeks following National Poetry Day on 7 October.

The initiative has asked those taking part in poetry parties to share clips to social media, and some lucky participants could be invited to join the Duchess for tea and cake.

The Duchess recited lines from Hilaire Belloc's Matilda with students in 2019

Camilla has supported Poetry Together since the initiative was launched by Gyles Brandreth in 2019 in partnership with Dukes Education and National Poetry Day.

Last month, the Duchess provided her personal recipe for a classic Victoria sponge cake especially for the Poetry Together tea parties. While a traditional Victoria sponge cake contains jam and cream, Camilla also suggested using more unconventional fillings, including lemon curd or Nutella.

On Thursday, Clarence House also shared a clip of the Prince of Wales reading William Wordsworth's Ode: Intimations of Immortality, recorded for National Poetry Day 2020.

