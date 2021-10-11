Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi take baby Sienna on an autumn stroll around London The couple welcomed their first child together three weeks ago

Princess Beatrice reappeared over the weekend as she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were pictured taking a stroll around London with their newborn daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

The new parents looked happy as they walked close to their St James's Palace residence. In the snaps, published by the Daily Mail, Edoardo, 38, could be seen pushing the pram, whilst Beatrice, 33, is dressed casually in tracksuit bottoms and a dark green quilted coat from Zara.

The couple's outing comes just days after Sarah Ferguson opened up about her second grandchild at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, which took place at the Corinthia London on Tuesday.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year. You know it's pretty incredible," she said. She also added that Sienna is "very, very beautiful".

The couple welcomed their first child together in September

The Queen's 12th great-grandchild was born at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on 18 September. At the time a friend of the family exclusively revealed to HELLO! that Sarah was "over the moon" to have a new granddaughter.

Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their daughter's name two weeks later, announcing on social media: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August

A family friend of the couple has explained the meaning behind the name Sienna.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares," they said.