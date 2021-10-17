Kate Middleton shows no sign of nerves as she confidently gives speech at Earthshot Prize awards The Duchess of Cambridge made a heartfelt speech

The Duchess of Cambridge called for action to save the planet in a confident speech at the first-ever Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

Kate presented the final award of the night to the Republic of Costa Rica, in the category Protect and Restore Nature.

Speaking directly to a global audience of millions, the Duchess said: "Nature is vital to us all. A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health and helps feed our families.

"But for too long we’ve neglected our wild spaces and now we’re facing a number of tipping points."

"If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve. Our Earthshot Prize Finalists show us however that we can, by 2030, see the natural world growing, not shrinking, for the first time in centuries."

Kate, who looked stunning in a ten-year-old lilac Alexander McQueen gown she first wore to a Bafta event in Los Angeles in 2011, listed the three finalists before announcing the winner.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize to find innovative environmental initiatives

She said: “The Pole Pole Foundation in the Democratic Republic of Congo shows how communities can take a stand to protect wildlife, whilst feeding their people.

"The Republic of Costa Rica has provided an example for the world that deforestation can be turned around, whilst growing your economy.

"And Restor from Switzerland is using technology to unite people all over the planet to protect the environment."

The Duchess, who has in the past been a nervous public speaker, delivered a polished performance to an audience of around 100 people in the East Court Theatre of Alexandra Palace, concluding: "I am delighted to announce that the first-ever Earth Shot Prize to protect and restore nature is awarded to the Republic of Costa Rica."

The award was accepted by the country's leader, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who appeared via video call with his wife Claudia and son Gabriel.

