Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation The Monaco royal has been in South Africa since May

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa.

The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."

Her followers flocked to the comments to express their condolences, with many adding broken hearts and crying face emojis.

It has been a difficult few months for the princess who has remained grounded in South Africa since May, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection. Earlier this month she underwent a "final" operation which should allow her to return to Monaco to be reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Charlene shared a clip from a podcast she'd taken part in before her last operation, in which she spoke about her return home.

"I came to South Africa to oversee some foundation projects," she explained. "I was unwell at the time, unknowingly, and I had an infection which was addressed immediately."

Charlene shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram

She continued: "Unfortunately, it grounded me for some months here in South Africa. I've had my one procedure, it was very successful and I'm feeling much stronger.

"I have one more procedure and then I cannot wait to get home to my children who I miss terribly and I think if there is any mum out there who has been separated from her children for months will feel the same way that I feel."

The princess' last public outing with Albert in Monaco was in January, and the couple spent their ten-year wedding anniversary apart in July due to Charlene's illness.

