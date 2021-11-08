Special reason why Prince Harry will travel to New York this week The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to join her husband

The Duke of Sussex will return to New York this week to present some very special awards in-person.

Following his and Meghan's three-day visit in September, Prince Harry will be back on the East Coast to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families "living with the invisible wounds of war" at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala on Thursday 10 November.

The event, held aboard the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid, comes the day before Armistice Day in the UK, known as Veterans Day in the US.

READ: Meghan Markle's surprising phone calls revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit One World Observatory

During the ceremony, Harry will also be reunited with rock star Jon Bon Jovi, who will also receive the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

The organisation focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness through affordable housing and shelter, including permanent supportive housing for veterans.

The frontman teamed up with Harry in February 2020, as he recorded a charity single, Unbroken, for the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make important pledge: 'We can all do better'

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding suppliers' confessions

Harry and Meghan at Global Citizen Live in New York in September

Meghan is not believed to be joining her husband in New York, but she is set to discuss "economic and professional parity" for women at the New York Times DealBook/Online Summit on Tuesday.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess commemorated Remembrance Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, where they laid flowers and a wreath.

Harry will also speak at WIRED's first RE:WIRED event on Tuesday, joining misinformation experts for a session titled The Internet Lie Machine, which will examine what the real cost of a lie on the internet is.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.