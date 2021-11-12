Princess Charlene 'extremely happy to be back home' with Prince Albert and their children The royal returned to Monaco on Monday

Princess Charlene is "extremely happy to be back home with her family" following her return to Monaco earlier this week.

There have been reports that the royal, 43, may move into a two-bedroom above an old chocolate factory instead of the Prince's Palace. However Charlene's sister-in-law, Chantell Wittstock, has refuted these claims.

Speaking to South Africa's Channel24, the charity director, who is married to the princess' brother, Sean Wittstock, said: "The princess is extremely happy to be back home with her family," before reiterating: "She will be staying with her husband and children."

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

Princess Charlene was reunited with Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as she flew from South Africa to Nice airport on Monday.

Photos were also shared by the Prince's Palace of Monaco on their official Facebook page, showing the moment Charlene arrived back at the royal family's residence.

The palace stated that it was "a reunion filled with joy and emotion" for the royal family.

Together again. Credit: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Taking to Instagram, Charlene shared one of the pictures that the palace had released and wrote: "Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong!!" She ended the message with a red heart emoji.

She has spent the past six months in South Africa, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, during which time she has undergone operations.

The mum-of-two was last pictured publicly in Monaco in January but Prince Albert revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he hoped to be able to travel with his wife to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

The Monaco royals are also expected to celebrate the principality's National Day on 19 November.

