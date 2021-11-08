Princess Charlene pictured in Monaco for first time in months The palace said it was "a reunion filled with joy and emotion"

Princess Charlene has been pictured in Monaco for the first time in months as she was reunited with Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Monday,

Photos were shared by the Prince's Palace of Monaco on their official Facebook page, showing the moment Charlene arrived back at the royal family's residence.

The royal, 43, was dressed in a brown knitted dress with a black overcoat and matching boots. She wore a face covering as she posed for photos with her husband and children, who were dressed in school uniform.

READ: Princess Charlene is finally reunited with Prince Albert and twins in Monaco

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share highlights from their relationship

There also appeared to be a new addition to the family in the form of a light brown Vizsla dog, who was pictured getting off the plane with Charlene at Nice airport on Monday morning. It comes after the princess revealed that her beloved pet dog Angel had tragically died after being run over last month.

The Prince's Palace stated on Facebook that it was "a reunion filled with joy and emotion" for the royal family.

Together again Credit: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

Charlene has spent the past six months in South Africa, following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, during which time she has undergone operations.

SEE: Princess Charlene's luxurious palace she hasn't been in since May

RELATED: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, their current crisis and more

Charlene with her arm around her son Prince Jacques

Credit: Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace

She was last pictured publicly in Monaco in January but Prince Albert revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he hoped to be able to travel with his wife to Dubai as part of a planned royal visit to Dubai's World Expo on 13 November.

The Monaco royals are also expected to celebrate the principality's National Day on 19 November.

Charlene was last pictured with her family in South Africa in August, sharing some sweet family photos on her Instagram account at the time.

During her recovery period in South Africa, the princess missed her tenth wedding anniversary with Albert in July, with the palace posting a series of videos documenting their marriage to commemorate the milestone.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.