Princess Charlene breaks silence from secret location as she continues to 'rest' The royal returned to Monaco two weeks ago after six months in South Africa

Princess Charlene has broken her silence on social media hours after her husband Prince Albert revealed that she is currently staying in a secret location outside of Monaco.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram at 1:56am (UK time) and posted a video featuring the national flag of the Principality of Monaco moving in the wind whilst the National Anthem played.

The post was not accompanied by a caption and it was shared on Monaco's National Day, which falls on Friday 19 November.

The Princess was due to appear publicly alongside her husband and two children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to mark the special day but Prince Albert revealed earlier this week that she would miss the occasion to allow her "time to recover" from her recent "poor health". On Wednesday he added that she was now resting at an undisclosed location outside of Monaco.

The royal shared a touching video on Monaco's National Day

Speaking to Monaco-Matin he said: "She is better, but she still needs rest and peace. She is not in the Principality, but we will be able to visit it very soon."

The 63-year-old royal added: "I cannot say more for discretion. There is fatigue, not just physical, that can only be treated with a period of rest and follow-up."

Charlene's move comes less than two weeks after her return to Monaco to be reunited with Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal, 43, spent six months grounded in South Africa due to an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, during which time she underwent operations.

Charlene pictured with her family earlier this year

The Palais Princier released a statement on Tuesday to confirm that Princess Charlene would not be joining her family for Monaco's National Day celebrations on Friday 19 November.

It said: "Their Serene Highnesses have both decided that a period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks, allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue. In order to protect the comfort and privacy essential to her recovery, the Princess' location will remain strictly confidential."