Meghan Markle reveals Thanksgiving plans with Harry, Archie and Lilibet The Duchess of Sussex opened up about family life in California

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her plans for Thanksgiving with her family as she appeared in her first TV interview since welcoming daughter, Lilibet, in June.

She told Ellen DeGeneres: "I love to cook, we'll be [at] home and just relax and sort of settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving [at] home [in] California, so it will be nice."

Prince Harry and Meghan moved into their first family home in Montecito in summer 2020 after stepping back from royal duties earlier that year.

Former actress Meghan has always been a big fan of the holiday and used to share photos on her now-defunct Instagram account and lifestyle blog The Tig .

A renowned foodie, the Duchess once showed off her culinary skills with a snap of her proudly standing next to a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when her relationship with Harry was a secret. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!" she captioned the photo. "The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!"

The Duchess would regularly share recipes on The Tig and Thanksgiving was no different. Her dishes also included oven roasted chicken breast with mushroom and leek gravy and side dishes of roasted acorn squash wedge salad and almond butter bites.

The Sussexes moved to California in 2020

While Meghan would dish out fashion, beauty and travel advice on her blog, it was also a platform for her to share her thoughts on the causes, which meant the most to her.

She recounted the ways her parents would give back in one of her posts, writing: "Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace."

The Duchess spoke about settling into life in the US

Speaking about family life in her interview with Ellen on Thursday, the Duchess also revealed how she and Harry celebrated Halloween with Archie, two, and five-month-old Lilibet.

Meghan said: "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, but the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes…"

Ellen, who joined the Sussexes for the annual holiday, replied: "No, not even for five minutes, finally Harry talked him into having the head on, but Lili was a skunk."

Meghan laughed and added: "She was a little skunk… like Flower from Bambi."

