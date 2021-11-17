Meghan Markle to star in first TV interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet – details The Duchess of Sussex will appear on the show on Thursday

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex will make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, 18 November, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Duchess and former actress will talk about her return to the Warner Bros. lot – familiar to her from auditions she attended in the past.

MORE: Meghan Markle's latest beauty trick that has Prince Harry swooning

Wearing a white long-sleeved top and black trousers with her glossy hair in long waves, a preview clip saw the Duchess confess to an unusual method of getting in and out of her old car.

"Your car was a very special car," Ellen said.

"At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side... so I would crawl in the trunk and climb over my seats to get out... it was not ideal," Meghan confessed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives first public interview since giving birth to baby Lilibet

"Did anyone ever see you?" Ellen asked.

Meghan responded: "I would play it off, just looking for my highlighters for my script... and then climb in."

MORE: Meghan Markle shares touching Archie story during visit with refugees

SEE: Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's ravishing red gown to Kate Middleton's stylish sailor look

She also revealed that arriving at the studio for the interview had been different in another significant way. "The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it,'" Meghan said.

Meghan chatted and laughed with Ellen Degeneres

They knew you that well?" the talk show host asked. "I think they said that to everyone," the Duchess laughed.

It's the first high-profile public interview with Meghan since her joint Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, which aired back in March.

The couple went on to welcome their second child, daughter Lilibet, who was named after the Queen, in June.

The Duchess wowed on the red carpet last week

Last week, Harry and Meghan were seen at their first red carpet event since stepping back as senior royals in early 2020.

The couple met with recipients of the Intrepid Valor Awards at The Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala.

Looking stunning in a jaw-dropping red Carolina Herrera gown, Meghan paid the sweetest compliment to her husband. Asked by a reporter if she was proud of Harry, Meghan replied: "I'm always proud of him."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.