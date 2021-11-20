Mike Tindall is giddy with excitement on solo day out ahead of 'joint royal christenings' Zara Tindall's husband enjoyed a trip to Twickenham Stadium

Mike Tindall could barely contain his excitement on Saturday morning as he visited Twickenham Stadium ahead of England's game against South Africa.

The former rugby player appeared to be solo for his outing, sharing a giddy clip of himself on his Instagram Stories admiring the famous grounds. "Here we are, Twickenham, early morning, game day! We're going to do a little walk around and figure out what it's like to be at this stadium," he said.

"Come on England! England vs South Africa, come on lads, you can do it. You can do it," Mike cheerily added.

His outing comes just one day prior to his son Lucas' reported christening, which is believed to be a joint affair with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August.

The Queen's great-grandchildren are said to be being christened together on Sunday at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to The Sun.

It is thought that it will be the first time members of the Royal Family will have been baptised together.

Mike and Zara Tindall also share daughters Mia and Lena

Mike and his wife Zara welcomed their son, Lucas Philip Tindall – their third child and first boy – on 21 March. Mike revealed that his birth was such a surprise, he and Zara didn't even have time to make it to the hospital and little Lucas was born at home on the bathroom floor.

Meanwhile. Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child on 9 February at London's Portland Hospital. Their son's full name was confirmed as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank 11 days after his birth. His middle names pay tribute to Eugenie's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Jack's ancestor, Reverend Edward Hawke.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed August in February

Eugenie and Jack had originally planned to christen their baby boy in July but were forced to postpone the ceremony as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.

The royal babies will likely be christened in Holy Water Prince Charles picked up on his recent trip to Jordan.

Prince Charles reportedly brought back Holy water from Jordan for future royal baptisms

The Prince of Wales was pictured picking up "five or six dozen bottles" of Holy water taken from the River Jordan to bring back to the UK for future royal baptisms.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was the last royal baby to be christened with Holy water from the River Jordan back in 2019.

