Princess Eugenie shares rare school photos as she makes special visit The royal was a pupil at Marlborough College

Princess Eugenie took a trip down memory lane last week as she visited her old school, Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

The royal mum, 31, was joined by her fellow co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, Julia de Boinville, and the charity even shared some rare school photos of the pair on Instagram.

"Last week our co-founders, HRH @princesseugenie and Julia de Boinville, visited their old school Marlborough College to speak to the students about the work we do at The Anti-Slavery Collective and how they too can become activists!" the caption read.

The images show the friends in a group photo on school picture day with their classmates, with Eugenie rocking a full fringe. Eugenie and Julia can then be seen grinning at the camera in a close-up snap, taken on what appears to be a beach.

The Princess was a pupil at the school from 2003 to 2008, and returned to Marlborough College in 2018 to open its newly refurbished Memorial Hall. After leaving school, Eugenie took a gap year before studying Art History and English Literature at Newcastle University, where she gained a 2:1 degree.

The royal is now a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery, but founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with Julia in 2017.

Eugenie on her way to her son's christening on Sunday

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, celebrated the christening of their son, August, alongside Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas, in Windsor on Sunday in a rare joint royal baptism.

But there was also heartache as Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, passed away at the age of 72 on Thursday, just three days before his grandson's christening.

A notice placed in Tuesday's Daily Telegraph by the Brooksbank family read: "Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November.

"Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

"Private family cremation, memorial details to be announced."

