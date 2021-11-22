The Queen knights royal physician in second in-person appearance Her Majesty had to cancel her appearance on Remembrance Sunday

The Queen has knighted her royal physician Professor Sir Huw Thomas as she made another in-person appearance following her recent spell of ill health.

The details of the ceremony were confirmed when they appeared in the Court Circular, where all royal engagements are listed. Professor Sir Huw Thomas serves as the Physician to the Queen as well as being the Head of the Medical Household. Sir Huw, who was appointed a Knight Commander in the 2021 New Year's Honours, was accompanied during the ceremony by his wife, Lady Thomas.

During the ceremony, the monarch bestowed upon him the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne carried out an investiture ceremony for other recipients on behalf of her Majesty.

It's believed that the 95-year-old may have wanted to have personally thanked Sir Huw, who would've looked after her late husband Prince Philip, for his service over the years.

Princess Anne carried out a larger ceremony

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since having to cancel her appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service following a back sprain.

Last week, she welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Windsor Castle as he prepares to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of the month.

Her Majesty had to pull out of a Remembrance Sunday service

Dressed in a green, orange and white floral dress and wearing a string of pearls, the monarch, who is head of the Armed Forces, smiled and shook hands with Gen Sir Nick as they began chatting. The Queen said it was "rather sad" he was leaving and replied: "It's a long time."

Gen Sir Nick discussed the Duke of Edinburgh's late uncle, saying: "It is a long time. In fact, the only person who has done longer I'm told is Lord Mountbatten… so I am quite surprised by all that."

The Queen chuckled and replied: "Oh really? Oh?" She added: "I suppose if you get into that job, you know, it is easier to continue, isn't it really?"

