The Queen is hiring someone to write her letters at her London home

The royal family receives thousands of cards and letters from all over the world, and in return, they regularly send 'thank you' notes with official photos enclosed to well-wishers, who have taken the time to write to them on occasions such as birthdays, royal weddings and births.

Responding to royal fan mail is a busy but fulfilling task, and if you have a way with words, you could be the lucky candidate who is chosen to draft written letters on behalf of the Queen!

Buckingham Palace is currently looking to hire a full-time Assistant Correspondence Officer, whose "challenge will be to ensure that each and every one receives a timely and well composed response".

The LinkedIn advertisement adds: "Every day you will respond to letters sent by the public in answer to various and often unique queries as well as general messages of good wishes.

"Recording and monitoring all correspondence, you'll be proud of the number of letters you respond to, which will drive you to deliver consistently high standards."

The successful applicant will work Monday to Friday with a starting salary of £23,500 per annum. The role also includes a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays) pro rata, an employer contribution pension scheme and training and development.

If your dream job is to draft a letter that someone will never forget, the vacancy closing date is 5 December 2021.

The royal family receives thousands of letters each year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the royals to have shared previously unseen photos in their letters in recent years, including a portrait of their youngest child, Prince Louis, grinning at the camera to mark his second birthday last year.

The official images taken by Kate showed the young royal getting messy with rainbow coloured paint as he played at the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall.

