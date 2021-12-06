Princess Charlene misses out on festive family outing with Prince Albert and their children Charlene is continuing her recovery at a treatment facility

Prince Albert enjoyed a festive outing with his six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Friday as his wife, Princess Charlene continued her recovery at a treatment facility.

The royals were also joined by Albert's sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and her son, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo, at the Christmas village in Monaco.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who both turn seven on 10 December, wrapped up in metallic puffer jackets for the family outing, with Gabriella also sporting a pair of tartan trousers and reindeer antlers.

READ: Prince Albert makes changes to children's education as Princess Charlene continues recovery

Loading the player...

WATCH: Monaco royal family celebrates National Day

The royals, who all wore face masks for their visit, posed for a group photograph in front of a carousel. The youngest members also enjoyed a bauble-themed fairground ride.

In an interview with Paris Match, Albert confirmed that he has made changes to his children's education.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques turn seven on 10 December

The 63-year-old royal told the French publication: "Jacques and Gabriella are now being educated at the palace."

"We have since set up a small classroom," he explained. "They are not alone, since four of their friends, two boys and two girls, have joined them there, with the same teachers as if they were in their school."

Albert said his children were also homeschooled at the palace during the height of the pandemic last year.

MORE: How long is Princess Charlene expected to stay at treatment facility?

MORE: Princess Charlene's devastating health battle – the full story

Prince Albert lifts up his daughter to touch a statue of a bear

Last month, Prince Albert confirmed that his wife, Princess Charlene, was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

The royal mother-of-two recently returned to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Albert told PEOPLE magazine that he and the children plan to visit Charlene, saying: "We'll visit her there. I can't give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead."

He added: "You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see."

On Monaco's National Day on 19 November, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella held up signs on the palace balcony, which said: "We miss you mommy."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.