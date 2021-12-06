Prince Harry says people quitting their jobs to put mental health first should be 'celebrated' The Duke of Sussex took on a new role in March

The Duke of Sussex has said that job resignations in the wake of the pandemic "aren't all bad" and the fact that people are putting their mental health and happiness first should be "celebrated".

Prince Harry was speaking in his own role as chief impact officer for professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

In a Q&A with Fast Company, the Duke said: "I've actually discovered recently, courtesy of a chat with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren't all bad.

"In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change. Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in March 2020 and have been carving out a new life in the US.

It was revealed in March that Harry had taken on the role at the California-based company. He and wife Meghan are also "impact partners" and investors at sustainable investing fintech firm Ethic.

The Sussexes pictured in New York last month

Speaking about upcoming projects, the Duke revealed that BetterUp will be working "more with service members, veterans and their families".

He added: "Beyond the work we do here, I'd like to see other companies and organisations take action to bring the tools of peak performance for their whole teams.

"Just as peak physical health can reduce the severity of illness and help us quickly recover from injury, strong mental fitness is a preventative measure that can help us avoid more serious problems and even recover from past traumas."

