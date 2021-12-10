Princess Charlene shares rare photos of twins for this special reason amid her recovery Happy birthday to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella!

Princess Charlene of Monaco has paid a heartfelt tribute to her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in honour of their seventh birthday on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old - who is currently continuing with her recovery at a treatment facility - shared a series of snaps of her twins blowing candles on their birthday cake.

"Happy birthday my babies," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I'm truly blessed. Love mom."

The precious snaps were taken at the family's home, Prince's Palace of Monaco. The two siblings were dressed in white satin pyjamas as they posed in with their number seven shaped cake in front of a backdrop of colourful balloons. It is not known whether Charlene was with them when the photos were taken.

Last month, her husband, Prince Albert, confirmed that she was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco". The royal mother-of-two recently returned to Monaco after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

Princess Charlene shared these snaps of her kids on their 7th birthday

Albert told PEOPLE magazine that he and the children plan to visit Charlene, saying: "We'll visit her there. I can't give you any kind of time frame on that. Not in the next few days, certainly but whenever we get the medical go-ahead."

He added: "You know these kind of treatments, these rest periods, are usually several weeks. I cannot give you any set period at this time, we will see."

On Monaco's National Day on 19 November, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella held up signs on the palace balcony, which said: "We miss you mommy."

