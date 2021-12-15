Crown Princess Mary's Christmas plans uncertain after testing positive for COVID-19 The royal is currently isolating at Frederik VIII's Palace

Crown Princess Mary has tested positive for COVID-19, the Danish royal household confirmed on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old is isolating at her home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen. The palace confirms that no other members of the princess' family have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, it added that Crown Princess Mary will remain in isolation in accordance with the guidelines.

Crown Princess Mary is married to Queen Margrethe's eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik. The couple share four children, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Prince Christian tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 after an outbreak at his school.

It comes as Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and their family are due to spend Christmas at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus with Queen Margrethe, 81.

Marselisborg Palace, which was built in 1902, has been the summer residence of Queen Margrethe since 1967 when she was gifted it as a wedding present from her father King Frederick IX.

Crown Princess Mary pictured with Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent last month

Meanwhile, the queen's younger son, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will celebrate Christmas in France with Marie's family, the palace confirmed last month. The couple are parents to Prince Henrik, 12, and Princess Athena, nine.

Prince Joachim's eldest sons, Prince Nikolai, 22, and Prince Felix, 19, will spend the festive period with their mother, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The Danish royal family is set to celebrate two milestones in 2022 – Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee in January and Crown Princess Mary's 50th birthday on 5 February.

Mary, who was born in Hobart in Tasmania, Australia, tied the knot with future king Crown Prince Frederik in 2004.

