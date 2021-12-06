Prince William recalls hilarious Christmas Day memory from his childhood The royals celebrate the festive season in Sandringham

The Duke of Cambridge recalled fond memories of celebrating Christmas with the royal family as he appeared on a special episode of Time To Walk for Apple Fitness+.

Prince William took listeners on a walk through the Queen's Sandringham estate, stopping at St Mary's Magdalene Church, where the royals attend the annual Christmas Day service.

"I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up," he said. "You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before."

Speaking about the service, he added: "And what's very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times.

"I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself."

William walking to church with cousin Zara in 1988

The Duke appears on the Apple Fitness+ series to encourage the public to get active for their mental health.

During the episode, he also revealed three of his favourite songs, including Tina Turner's The Best, which holds touching memories of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The father-of-three also divulged his children's current favourite – Shakira's Waka Waka – adding: "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with [Prince] Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

And lastly, AC/DC's Thunderstruck was chosen as the Duke's Monday motivation song.

