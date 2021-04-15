Prince Philip's blood family to attend funeral after self-isolating at Ascot The three family members arrived over the weekend

Prince Philip's sister's families will attend his funeral on Saturday, it has been revealed.

MORE: All of Prince Philip's funeral details: royal guests, face masks, touching elements, more

Royal biographer Robert Hardman has confirmed that two great-nephews and a cousin of the Prince, Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, are self-isolating at the Berkshire home of a mutual friend ahead of the funeral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rehearsals begin in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, Robert wrote: "I am pleased to report that the Duke's sisters' families, whom he loved dearly (and vice versa), will make up a tenth of the mourners on Saturday. Uninvited to his 1947 wedding, they'll be there at the end as he wanted. In Thursday's Mail."

Speaking of what it means to be invited to the Duke of Edinburgh's last farewell, Prince Philipp said in a statement. "It really is an incredible honour and we are all extremely touched and privileged to be included on behalf of the wider family."

READ: Royals will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip's funeral

RELATED: Prince Philip's final portrait: secret detail revealed by royal artist

The three family members arrived over the weekend, like Prince Harry, and if all COVID tests come back negative, they will be released at the weekend.

Prince Charles with Prince Philipp in an Alvis oldtimer car in Langenburg, Germany, 2013

Another family member who is self-isolating ahead of the funeral is Prince Harry, who arrived in London on Sunday.

He is currently isolating at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor without his wife Meghan Markle, who was unable to travel due to her pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the father-of-one issued a heartwarming tribute to his late grandfather - and his choice of words certainly came with a special meaning.

In his statement, Prince Harry light-heartedly summed the Duke of Edinburgh up as "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end".

He ended the message by thanking his "Grandpa" for "your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself", and said he and his family - wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and their unborn daughter - would always hold a "special place for you in our hearts".

But it was the parting message, which really tugged at heartstrings. Harry, 36, quoted the motto of the Royal Marines: "Per Mare, Per Terram" - that is Latin for "By Sea, By Land".

Philip was Captain General of the Royal Marines for 64 years before retiring in 2017 and Harry briefly succeeded him before stepping down as a working royal last year and moving with Meghan to America.