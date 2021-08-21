Princess Mary of Denmark looks gorgeous in casual look for royal outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Friday, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark visited a venue being used for the Copenhagen WorldPride EuroGames 2021 – and she cut a casual figure with her look.

The royal wore a gorgeous cream striped blazer from Massimo Dutti and a stylish pair of jeans.

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's fashion highlights

She also wore some stunning jewellery including yellow gold abyss necklace, a piccolo gold necklace and a yellow gold bracelet.

Keeping with the Pride theme, the Danish royal wore a rainbow-coloured wristband. Other officials in the photo also wore rainbow-coloured accessories, including two lanyards and a handkerchief.

In photos shared, Mary met with officials from the event, as well as a water polo team.

The snaps with the sportsmen allowed a glimpse at her footwear, with the 49-year-old opting for some lambskin espadrilles from Chanel.

The Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames has been described as the "most significant LGBTI+ event taking place anywhere in the world."

The royal cut a casual figure

The 11-day long event, which is currently on its sixth day, encompasses thousands of separate events, including sports, Pride, culture and human rights discussions.

Mary's blazer looked absolutely stunning, and is made from Italian fabric and featured two flap pockets and a double-breasted button fastening at the front.

The item is currently on sale, having been marked down to £69.95 from its original price of £99.95. However, it's selling quick and is only available in sizes six and 14.

Double-Breasted Striped Blazer, £69.95, Massimo Dutti

The royal is a keen sports lover, and even attended some of Denmark's Euro matches, including their semi-final defeat to England at Wembley Stadium.

Mary and her husband Crown Prince Frederik reunited with Prince William, but they sadly missed the Duchess of Cambridge as she had to be in self-isolation at the time.

Kate had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, and as such isolated at Kensington Palace. It's believed she came into contact with the person at Wimbledon.

It's believed that Kate and Princess Mary were last reunited art Royal Ascot in 2016. Prior to then, it was during a visit to Copenhagen in 2011.

They both went to an aid centre to raise awareness of the famine in east Africa. Along with their husbands, the royals spent 15 minutes packing boxes with emergency supplies.

