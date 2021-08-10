Denmark's Crown Princess Mary looks so proud as Prince Christian starts new school The royal, 15, is second in line to the throne

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked the proudest parents as their eldest son, Prince Christian, 15, started at a new school on Tuesday.

Photos shared by the Danish royal court show the teenage royal on his first day at Herlufsholm School, a private day and boarding school by the River Suså in Næstved, located about 80km south of Copenhagen.

Prince Christian is pictured standing with his parents in front of the school's picturesque building. Crown Prince Frederik wears a checked suit jacket with a white shirt, while Crown Princess Mary looks elegant in a floral button-up dress.

Herlufsholm, which was founded in 1565 as a boarding school for Danish nobility, is the only school in Denmark with a compulsory uniform.

Prince Christian has started at his new school

In other images shared by the palace, Prince Christian is pictured solo in front of the main school building, and in another, he is standing in one of the corridors, with a number of statues and artwork behind him.

The royal, 15, is second-in-line to the Danish throne

His cousin, Prince Nikolai of Denmark attended Herlufsholm from 2015 to 2018, but this is the first time that a future king has enrolled at the school. Christian is second-in-line to the Danish throne after his father, Crown Prince Frederik.

Frederik and Mary, who married in May 2004, are also parents to Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

In July, Christian attended the Euro 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium with his parents. The Danish royals were also joined by the Duke of Cambridge in the royal box.

