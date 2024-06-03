Savannah Phillips looks overjoyed in playful photos with Queen Camilla

We're used to seeing the royal children looking poised to perfection, so it's always a delight to see them laughing, joking and having fun.

While Prince Louis can often be seen making mischief, his older relations, including Princess Anne's granddaughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, normally appear to be serious.

Savannah, who turned 13 in December 2023, proved that despite being a teenager, she's still a bundle of fun, appearing to have a wild time at the Badminton Horse Trials last month, grinning widely as she stood with Queen Camilla.

© Getty Savannah looked delighted to be spending the day with her dad and Queen Camilla

The teenager stood alongside her father, Peter, and her sister, Isla, 12, along with Peter's new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, 44.

© Getty Savannah Phillips looked animated at Badminton

Savannah had obviously spotted someone she knew, as she waved animatedly to someone in the crowd – perhaps her cousins, Mia, Lena and Lucas, whom she shares a close bond with.

Savannah wore her blonde hair in French plaits for the occasion, with an oversized white T-shirt, while her younger sister Isla wore a grey floral top straight out of the early 2000s.

The family day out

It's no surprise the Phillips family decided to take a day out to Badminton – it's just 25 minutes from Gatcombe Estate, where they live alongside Princess Anne and the Tindall family.

© Getty Isla wore a cute grey top to Badminton

Savannah and Isla have been to the horse trials several times, always appearing to have a ball, so we bet it's a royal occasion they look forward to!

Clearly a fan of horse events, Savannah and Isla joined their aunt Zara Tindall at the New Year's Day races earlier this year, too.

Royal life

Despite being members of the royal family, Savannah and Isla enjoy a relatively normal, lowkey life in Gloucestershire. Savannah is 19th in line for the throne, though doesn't have a royal title – in keeping with her dad and her aunt, Zara Tindall.

© James Whatling Mia Tindall and Savannah enjoy spending time together

Savannah's cousins Lena, Mia and Lucas are also without titles, meaning they manage to live life mainly out of the limelight. The Phillips sisters always command attention when they attend royal occasions, however, impressing with their smart attire – and delighting royal watchers with their close friendship with the Wales children George, Louis and Charlotte.