What 2022 has in store for Kate Middleton: family changes and togetherness with Prince William Princess Diana's astrologer reveals all

The Duchess of Cambridge is looking ahead to an exciting new year, when her "calm, steady aura" will be thrust into the spotlight as she supports the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On a personal front, Kate is also celebrating her milestone 40th birthday at the beginning of 2022 on 9 January. And later in the year, Prince William's wife will "provide a new rhythm for her family". Find out what next year's stars have in store for the Duchess, as revealed by royal astrologer, Debbie Frank.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton praises inspirational heroes at Christmas carol concert

Debbie tells HELLO!: "The Duchess of Cambridge, a Capricorn, is moving into 2022 with Venus retrograding through her sign and much is under review as the royals hold private, powerful discussions. She turns 40 as the Sun and Venus join together and she feels valued, loved and in a very good place.

"Kate is ready to shine her light particularly bright on the weekend of February 19th and 20th and people resonate with her calm, steady aura which represents all the makings of being a Queen in waiting.

The Cambridges will experience a "new rhythm in their family" next year

"Spring is her clarion call for her power-couple marriage with Prince William to be centre stage – she loves the togetherness and magic of this team, yet Kate is also committing to patronages and partnerships that give her more responsibility. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June show her at her magnificent best."

Debbie, who was Princess Diana's confidante and astrologer, noted an interesting change halfway through 2022 though. "From mid-Summer onwards, the change planet Uranus enables Kate to start creating a new home or personal lifestyle that provides a new rhythm for her family," she said. "It takes time and requires a fresh start on many fronts but by late October she's established firm foundations."

