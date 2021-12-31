Prince William and Kate Middleton share never-before-seen photo to mark New Year's Eve Happy New Year!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a very glamorous photo of themselves to mark the end of 2021 – and it's never been seen before.

The photo, which was taken while the royal couple were on their way to attend the premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, features the pair smiling, as Kate holds onto the hand of her husband. They looked so glamorous with William looking like he could be the next Bond in a tuxedo, while the Duchess looked flawless in a breathtaking gold dress that highlighted her beauty.

The royal-mum-of-three wore her brunette locks fashioned into a curly updo which highlighted her golden round chandelier earrings.

In their caption, they wrote: "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!" and finished it off with a ferris wheel emoji.

Fans loved the unseen photo, and were quick to respond to the Duke and Duchess with similar messages.

The royal couple looked beautiful together

One wrote: "Beautiful photo of William and Catherine. Happy New Year!" and a second added: "Beautiful lady."

A third commented: "You are the best! Happy New Year!" while a fourth posted: "What an amazing photo! Thanks for sharing," and a fifth complimented: "Such a lovely and genuine couple."

The couple spent Christmas with their children

The royal couple had a wonderful Christmas, as they spent it at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They were also joined by other members of the Middleton family, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

On Christmas Day, William and Kate were spotted leaving the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church with their three children.

The couple were pictured waving as they drove home for their Christmas lunch. William wore a shirt, jacket and tie while Kate, seated in the passenger seat, sported a checked jacket, a roll neck jumper and a feathered hat.

