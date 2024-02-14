James Middleton shares sweet video of special celebration at family home

James Middleton took to social media with a sweet video on Tuesday, of a special gesture one of his family dogs made in honour of Shrove Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram account for Ella & Co, his dog food company, Princess Kate's brother shared a video of who appeared to be his dog Mabel, sitting with a mixing bowl full of pancake ingredients, whilst holding a wooden spoon in her mouth.

James Middleton's dog caught in sweet Pancake Day moment

Alongside the clip were the words: "Did someone say Pancake Day?? keep your pancakes fluffy, and your chefs fluffier." The video appeared to be taken from James and wife, Alizee's £1.7 million countryside family home.

Mabel looked proud as punch standing over her bowl, ready to whip up some pancakes. The dad-of-one also shared a recipe for protein pancakes for dogs on his Stories.

© Instagram James couldn't love dogs more

James and Alizeé have been away enjoying their first holiday as a family of three with their newborn son Inigo. James also revealed the special family members that joined them on the exciting skiing trip - their dogs Mabel and Isla.



Captioning a video of the family skiing with their pooches, James penned: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together.

© Instagram James shared a sweet photo of baby Inigo and his furry siblings

"Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla.

"Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn’t recommend it more. But it does take careful planning so I’ve written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you’re interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."

The words were shared alongside a video of himself, Alizeé, Inigo and the dogs successfully skiing down a mountain."

As well as Isla and Mable, James and Alizeé are the proud owners of Luna and Inka, Zulu and Nala.

© Instagram The couple married in 2021

Dogs play a very special role in James' family and revealed he couldn't be more excited for his four-legged friends to meet Inigo following his birth back in October 2023.

Shortly after Inigo's arrival, James shared a sweet photo showing four of his six dogs gaining at their human sibling.

"The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)," he wrote in a lengthy caption.