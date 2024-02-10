James Middleton shares sweet family update after jetting off on holiday with wife Alizeé and baby Inigo

James Middleton is currently enjoying a European ski holiday with his wife Alizeé and their newborn baby Inigo - and not forgetting two of their dogs Mabel, and Isla who have also taken to the slopes.

But whilst they are enjoying their time away, James shared an adorable photo of two of his pooches who didn't make it overseas on Friday, enjoying some brand new dog food that will soon be launched by his company Ella & Co.

A sweet photo shared by the Princess of Wales' younger brother saw his dogs, Luna and Inka basking in the sunshine back in England posing alongside their dog food.

Captioning the photo, James penned: "While Mabel and Isla take to the slopes, Luna and Inka are rather enjoying their job of taste testing in the sun back home they've had a very important job, ensuring the new freeze-dried treat flavour is up to their high standards! Of course, it passed with flying colours can you guess the new flavour?"

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images James Middleton is the proud owner of seven dogs

As well as Mabel, Isla, Luna and Inka, James and Alizeé also share dogs Zulu and Nala.

Meanwhile, it appears James and his family are having the best time on their trip, which he confessed was a milestone he and Alizee have been waiting for.

He penned: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together. Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla.

"Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn’t recommend it more. But it does take careful planning so I’ve written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you’re interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."

The words were shared alongside a video of himself, Alizeé, Inigo and the dogs successfully skiing down a mountain." See the full video below.

James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

The couple welcomed baby Inigo in October last year. Announcing the news of their arrival on Instagram, James shared a series of photos of his little boy surrounded by their family dogs.

"I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three[...]" he penned in caption.