The sweetest habit Princess Charlotte has picked up from mum Kate Middleton Like mother, like daughter!

She's just like her mum! Princess Charlotte has an adorable habit that she's picked up from her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The similarities between the royal mother and daughter's mannerisms were first noticed by royal fans last year, when Kate carried out a virtual engagement.

During the video call in February 2021, the Duchess could be seen playing with her ponytail as she spoke to teaching staff.

A royal fan on TikTok, who goes by the account royalfancams, spotted that Kate's daughter Charlotte has adopted the same mannerism. Back in September 2019, the youngster, who was then four, was seen nervously twisting her own ponytail on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

READ: Carole Middleton's company reshares childhood photo of daughter Kate after error

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copying mum Kate is the sweetest video

Prince William and Kate dropped Charlotte off at the school gates for her first day of 'big school' alongside older brother, Prince George.

While some fans may say Charlotte is taking after her mother, many agree that she is a miniature version of her great-grandmother, the Queen.

MORE: 10 little-known facts about Princess Charlotte

MORE: The royal title Princess Charlotte could be given when Prince William becomes King

Charlotte on her first day of school in 2019

The pair share an uncanny resemblance, especially when looking at photos of the monarch as a young girl, from the shape of their chin and mouth, to the eyes and hair.

Charlotte also displays incredible poise and confidence – a trait shown by the Queen in some of her early childhood photos.

MORE: The £23k menu at Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte's school revealed

The mother-daughter pair like to coordinate

The Princess has also taken up the Queen's favourite hobby, horse riding, with Kate previously revealing that her only daughter is taking riding lessons.

"She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker once revealed after meeting the Duchess during an official engagement.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.